CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Soccer Group announced Monday it’s launching a new men’s professional soccer team to join a new MLS league in 2025.

Cleveland Soccer Group will become the third independent club to the new MLS NEXT Pro league, which was established in June by Major League Soccer and just completed its inaugural season, according to a news release.

“When we started engaging with Cleveland Soccer Group cofounders Michael Murphy and Nolan Gallagher about bringing a Club to Cleveland, it became apparent that their vision for what was possible matched ours,” Charles Altchek, president of MLS NEXT Pro is quoted in the release. “MLS NEXT Pro was built to include strong independent clubs playing to win championships while serving their communities and entertaining their fans. Cleveland’s Club will be capable of that and more. The pride and passion Clevelanders have for their teams speaks for itself and we look forward to the fans embracing the sport of soccer.”

Murphy, who will be the club’s CEO and is co-founder of Cleveland Soccer Group, is quoted in the release: “‘The beautiful game’ will bring Clevelanders together like never before. Our group is committed to a long-term vision of supporting professional men’s and women’s teams. Bringing MLS NEXT Pro to Cleveland in 2025 is an incredibly important first step, and we’re especially excited about being able to showcase Cleveland professional soccer to the world as our games will be broadcast globally on Apple TV as part of the long-term broadcast rights deal with MLS.”

Justin Morrow, a member of the group’s advisory board as well as a former MLS All-Star, U.S. Men’s National Team player and All-American player while attending Cleveland’s Saint Ignatius High School, had a hand in bringing professional soccer to Cleveland.

“Like most Clevelanders, my affinity for the city runs deep, and I’m committed to partnering with leaders like Michael and Nolan to have a positive impact,” Morrow is quoted in the release. “Having devoted most of my life to the game, I know that if we bring professional soccer to Cleveland with a ‘community-first’ mindset, it will bring about many positive changes to the region.”

More information can be found later at ClevelandProfessionalSoccer.com.