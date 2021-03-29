Cleveland shooting victim found in field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting.

Officers responded to the 10000 block of Adams Ave. in Cleveland around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

According to FOX 8 crews at the scene, a shooting victim was found in a field between houses.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Cleveland police remained on the scene to search for evidence.

No word on a suspected gunman.

If you have any information call the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers tipline at (216) 252-7463.