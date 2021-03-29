Cleveland shooting victim found in field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting.
Officers responded to the 10000 block of Adams Ave. in Cleveland around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
According to FOX 8 crews at the scene, a shooting victim was found in a field between houses.
The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Cleveland police remained on the scene to search for evidence.
No word on a suspected gunman.
If you have any information call the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers tipline at (216) 252-7463.