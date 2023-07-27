CLEVELAND (WJW) – A woman is dead after two people were shot in Cleveland early Thursday morning.

Cleveland police officers responded to the scene on East 108th Street and Superior Avenue just before 12:40 a.m., according to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers found a Jeep with the driver’s door open and a 43-year-old woman on the ground. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

A second victim, a 43-year-old man, was found nearby with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to University Hospitals, the release said.

According to the release, the Jeep was also shot multiple times.

No arrests have yet been made and this shooting is still under investigation.

Cleveland police ask that anyone with information contact investigators at 216-623-5464.