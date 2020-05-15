Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell loses latest appeal

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for a previous story interviewing one of Anthony Sowell’s victims.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home has lost his latest attempt to overturn his conviction and death sentence.

In a ruling issued Thursday, a three-judge panel with the 8th District Court of Appeals unanimously held that Anthony Sowell failed to present enough evidence that he did not receive a fair trial.

They also rejected several other arguments, including claims that his trial attorneys ineffectively represented him during the penalty phase.

Sowell was convicted in 2011 and currently sits on death row at a prison in Chillicothe, although an execution date hasn’t been set.

