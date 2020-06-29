Cleveland sees highest daily increase in coronavirus cases as infections rise across Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio had been on track in June to see a decrease in coronavirus cases.

That was based on a model from data with the work of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, Case Western Reserve University, and the University of Akron.

Dr. Johnie Rose, MD, Ph.D., is an epidemiologist and an assistant professor at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine.

He presented that data June 12 at a CCBH press conference.

But in just over two weeks, a lot has changed.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced Sunday 75 new cases, the highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since the outbreak.

“Today, we’ve had our highest number yet of coronavirus cases in the City of Cleveland,” said Mayor Frank Jackson in a press release. “Make no mistake – the virus has not gone away. If we don’t double down on prevention and take these measures seriously, the effects will be devastating.”

Ohio’s cases jumped by 854 from Saturday to Sunday, and just last week the state health department reported its 4th highest daily increase over the course of the pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine says the increase is not simply due to more testing.

Dr. Lofgren: The increase isn't just because we're doing more tests. There is an increased spread of #COVID19 in our communities. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 25, 2020

There are 2,644 cases in Cleveland.

The average age of infection is 43-years-old, according to CDPH data.

Statewide, there are 50,309 cases and 2,807 deaths.

The Ohio Department of Health will release updated numbers Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Here is a list of places you can get tested for free this week.