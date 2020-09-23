Cleveland seeks National Guard assistance for presidential debate

(Watch our previous story on debate security in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland reached out to the state about getting assistance from the Ohio National Guard for the upcoming presidential debate.

A spokesman for the office of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said they expect a formal request, but have not received one at this time.

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden is Tuesday at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion on the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic. The 90-minute debate, moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, will feature topics including COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities.

The city said the Cleveland Division of Police is working with law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels on security for the debate.

Several roads will be closed around the Cleveland Clinic campus, which will remain open to patients.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: