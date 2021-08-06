Cleveland school district to remember Tamir Rice with honorary diploma

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Metropolitan School District will present the mother of Tamir Rice with an honorary diploma on Friday.

Samaria Rice will receive her son’s diploma during the district’s summer commencement at the East Professional Center. More than 50 seniors will also graduate during this year’s summer ceremony.

“The Cleveland Metropolitan School District will confer an honorary diploma in remembrance of Tamir Rice, who would have graduated in spring of this year had his life not been tragically cut short in 2014,” the district said.

Tamir Rice was 12 years old when he was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer outside the Cudell Recreation Center on Nov. 22, 2014.