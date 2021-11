CLEVELAND, Ohio ( WJW)- The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for the man accused of robbing a Cleveland school bus driver at gunpoint Tuesday.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. on West 14th and Clark.

According to the report, the suspect was wearing a black coat with a hood, a knit cap, jeans, and had a thick mustache.

No children were on the bus at the time. The driver was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.