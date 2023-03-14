CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Board of Education is giving an update on its search for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s next CEO.

Last year, CEO Eric Gordon announced that he will be stepping down at the end of this school year.

The Cleveland Board of Education and Mayor Justin Bibb will eventually select the new CEO. Cleveland Metropolitan Schools and the human resources department won’t play a part in that decision.

Board President Anne Bingham is expected to give an update on the search at Perry School around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

