CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Scene newspaper was officially acquired by the owner of Cleveland Magazine, Great Lakes Publishing.

According to a press release from Cleveland Magazine, Great Lakes Publishing purchased Cleveland Scene with the goal of strengthening to local, high-quality, Cleveland-based content on all platforms.

“Cleveland Scene is long known for insightful reporting, arts and entertainment coverage, food news, unique events, and for breaking important local news stories. This move aligns with our mission to provide compelling content that resonates with everyone in our local community. We are thrilled to welcome Cleveland Scene, while keeping it distinct and authentic,” President of Great Lakes Publishing Lute Harmon, Jr. said in the release.

According to the release, when the Cleveland Scene and Cleveland Magazine audiences combine, the audience will reach over one million readers per month.

“Cleveland Magazine has been in this community for 52 years but in many ways, I feel we are just starting to scratch the surface of how we can better inform, serve, and listen,” Cleveland Magazine Publisher Denise Polverine said. “The addition of Cleveland Scene is incredibly exciting. It’s like doubling down on all our efforts to reach people and businesses where they are and grow along with them.”

The Cleveland Scene will continue to publish as usual, both online and in print bi-weekly, after Great Lakes Publishing officially takes ownership on Jan. 5, according to the release.

“I am already incredibly proud of our editorial teams for the work they do each day to inspire, transform and make a positive impact on our city and region, and Scene is a strong addition to our family of publications,” Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart said. “I’ve been a loyal Scene reader since I was a teenager, ever impressed by its top-notch reporting and indispensable voice. I’m eager to learn from and collaborate with their talented team members, strengthen each publication’s individual identities, and, most importantly, better serve our readers.”

Great Lakes Publishing is also the owner of Community Leader, Lake Erie Living, Ohio Magazine and more.

“As the largest Cleveland-based local media company, we are going to continue to grow and give Cleveland what it deserves. Passionate journalists and innovative business solutions,” Harmon said. “We are thankful to former publisher Andrew Zelman and Chava Communications for the opportunity.”