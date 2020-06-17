Cleveland Safety Director Michael McGrath to retire

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Safety Director Michael McGrath will retire on Friday, the city confirmed in an unrelated news release on Tuesday.

McGrath cited “personal and unavoidable circumstances” in a letter to public safety employees.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the members of the Department of Public Safety, past and present, that I have had an opportunity to work with over the past 40 years for their support and assistance,” he wrote.

McGrath was an officer in East Cleveland and Strongsville before he joined the Cleveland Division of Police in 1981. He became commander of the Fourth District in 1997 and was appointed chief of police by then-Mayor Jane Campbell in 2005.

“I retained him as part of my administration because of his excellent service. He helped to develop our policies and procedures before we entered into the consent decree, many of which have helped us through the consent decree,” Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new safety director will be sworn in during a ceremony available to watch on the city of Cleveland’s Facebook page.