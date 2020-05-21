Cleveland RTA welcomes new K-9 to the team

CLEVELAND, OH (WJW) –The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has a new member on their force.

K-9 officer Valto joined the Transit police, replacing retiring K-9 Kubo.

Valto, a one-year-old Belgian Malinois-Shepherd mix, is being trained to handle explosive detection and patrol.

He will live with officer Dennis Harmon and his family.

K-9 Kubo retires May 25, with Valto beginning his service the next day.

“We are grateful for the years of service that Officer Kubo provided to the Greater Cleveland community and are excited to have Officer Valto join our department,” said Transit Police Chief John Joyce.

With a total of eight K-9 officers, the RTA Transit Police said in a release they have more explosive detection canines on staff than any other police department in Greater Cleveland.