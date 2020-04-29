Cleveland robbery suspects target Family Dollar stores in afternoon crime spree

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for help identifying three robbery suspects wanted in at least two crimes.

Police responded to the Family Dollar store in the 3400 block of Payne Ave. just before 3 p.m. on Friday, April 10.

According to a police report, an employee says three men in hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks came into the store.

The employee says one suspect acted like he was going to buy something while the other two approached behind the counter.

The employee said one suspect took out a gun and demanded money from the cash register and the safe.

The employee told them they were unable to access the safe and gave them money from the register.

While police were on scene at the Payne Ave. store, they say a Family Dollar store in the 12100 block of St. Clair Ave. was targeted.

Surveillance cameras showed it was the same suspects.

An employee was attempting to get change for his register from the office when two armed suspects came in and demanded cash, according to a police report.

The suspects got the cash out of the safe.

Another employee who didn’t know what was going on in the office told police the other suspect made a purchase and then pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.

If you can help police, call (216)623-5318.

