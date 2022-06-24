OHIO (WJW) — Cleveland Right to Life will have a press conference Friday in reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The press conference will take place at 3 p.m. at 901 West Superior Ave., Cleveland.

The Supreme Court Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

“Roe and Casey have been a blight on the American judicial landscape for nearly five decades,” said Kate Makra, Executive Director of Cleveland Right to Life. “There is no constitutional right to abortion, and I am heartened that the Supreme Court has finally acknowledged that. Tragically, the decision has come too late for the more than 63 million innocent souls who have been slaughtered in the womb in the name of choice since 1973.”

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.