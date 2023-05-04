[In the player above, watch related FOX 8 News coverage of Chef Dante Boccuzzi.]

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Michelin Star Chef Dante Boccuzzi’s 10th restaurant will bring country flavor to Cleveland’s east side.

Duke ‘n Boots, a Southern-themed restaurant, is set to open May 12 along Erie Street in Willoughby, offering fried chicken buckets with house-made sauces, chicken-fried oyster mushrooms, skillet cornbread, three-cheese macaroni that’s “to die for” and more.

It’ll be more of a casual experience, compared to the upscale ambiance you’ll find at Boccuzzi’s other nine restaurants, according to a Thursday news release.

“It’s City Slickers meets Coyote Ugly — champagne and chicken — comfort food and come-as-you-are authenticity,” the restaurant’s General Manager Dave Kowalski is quoted in the release.

It’ll have an outdoor bar and offer Southern-style cocktails “with a kick,” like the bourbon-and-lemon Cowboy Quencher, a Gin Julep and a smoky drink with mezcal, chili liqueur and lime.

Chef Emily Campion (Dukes ‘n Boots)

“I am excited to give Willoughby something new and old at the same time,” Chef Emily Campion is quoted in the release. “We are a proud group at Dante and our No. 1 thing is to feed people and make people happy. People are excited and we feed off that.”

Boccuzzi said the restaurant’s Southern theme sprang from his love of Nashville and comfort food.

“Stand by, there’s more to come,” he’s quoted in the release.