CLEVELAND (WJW) — More than 30 locally-owned restaurants are inviting foodies from all over Northeast Ohio to come out for Cleveland Restaurant Week.

The event is running now through Saturday, March 18, offering prix fixe three-course menus that average about $39 per customer.

Participating restaurants are from all over the area, not just in the city, and it’s a perfect time to try out a spot you may have eyeing.

Take a look at the participating restaurants below:

Astoria Cafe & Market

Batuqui on the Falls

Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil

Bell & Flower

Black Door Tavern

Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern

Bodega Restaurant and Lounge

Bruno’s Ristorante

Creekside Restaurant

Don’s Lighthouse

Edwin’s Restaurant

ETalian

Fahrenheit

Flip Side Hudson

Ghost PepperTaqueria and Tequila

Great Scott Tavern

Indie Music Bar

L’Albatros Brasserie

Lago East Bank

Lulo Restobar

Mallorca Restaurant

Melt Bar and Grilled – Akron

Melt Bar and Grilled – Independence

Melt Bar and Grilled – Lakewood

Melt Bar and Grilled – Mentor

One Eleven Bistro

One Red Door Hudson

Paladar Latin Kitchen

Pier W

Sora

Taste

The Woods

Thyme2

Twisted Taino Restaurant

Union Town Provisions

Zanzibar Soul Fusion Downtown

Don’t forget to plan ahead and make reservations at the restaurants allowing for those and also to tip well. Find out more about Cleveland Restaurant Week right here.