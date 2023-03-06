CLEVELAND (WJW) — More than 30 locally-owned restaurants are inviting foodies from all over Northeast Ohio to come out for Cleveland Restaurant Week.
The event is running now through Saturday, March 18, offering prix fixe three-course menus that average about $39 per customer.
Participating restaurants are from all over the area, not just in the city, and it’s a perfect time to try out a spot you may have eyeing.
Take a look at the participating restaurants below:
Astoria Cafe & Market
Batuqui on the Falls
Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil
Bell & Flower
Black Door Tavern
Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern
Bodega Restaurant and Lounge
Bruno’s Ristorante
Creekside Restaurant
Don’s Lighthouse
Edwin’s Restaurant
ETalian
Fahrenheit
Flip Side Hudson
Ghost PepperTaqueria and Tequila
Great Scott Tavern
Indie Music Bar
L’Albatros Brasserie
Lago East Bank
Lulo Restobar
Mallorca Restaurant
Melt Bar and Grilled – Akron
Melt Bar and Grilled – Independence
Melt Bar and Grilled – Lakewood
Melt Bar and Grilled – Mentor
One Eleven Bistro
One Red Door Hudson
Paladar Latin Kitchen
Pier W
Sora
Taste
The Woods
Thyme2
Twisted Taino Restaurant
Union Town Provisions
Zanzibar Soul Fusion Downtown
Don’t forget to plan ahead and make reservations at the restaurants allowing for those and also to tip well. Find out more about Cleveland Restaurant Week right here.