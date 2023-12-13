CLEVELAND (WJW) – There a so many beloved dishes in Northeast Ohio that many consider to be their all-time favorite. For this specific Cleveland dish, even the New York Times agrees!

The Prosperity Social Club is a Cleveland classic that has been in operation since 1938. The New York Times recently named the restaurant’s stuffed cabbage dish as one of the “23 Best American Dishes of 2023.”

According to the New York Times, the “Signature stuffed cabbage rolls, draped in paprika-stained sour cream-sauerkraut sauce,” is a dish that stands out nationwide.

The Prosperity Social Club began in 1938 as the Dempsey’s Night Club in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood by immigrants from Eastern Europe after the prohibition ended in 1933.