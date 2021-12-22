Cleveland restaurant group requires vaccines to dine-in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Luca restaurants are requiring vaccines to dine-in at all their Cleveland-area restaurants.

That includes Luca, Acqua Di Luca, and Luca West.

The group announced the move on social media.

“Effective today, December 22nd and until further notice, all Luca Restaurants will require guests to show proof of vaccination upon entering the restaurant, except to pick up To Go orders. All guests will be required to wear a mask, except when seated while eating and drinking, regardless of vaccination status,” the group said in a post.

Cleveland does not have any active mandates.

Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia are among several cities that require vaccines to dine-in at restaurants.