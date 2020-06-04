1  of  4
Breaking News
Several of Ohio’s entertainment facilities can reopen June 10 Live Blog: George Floyd Death protests aftermath in Ohio and across the country Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

LIVE: Cleveland mayor hosting telephone townhall meeting to discuss COVID-19 and public safety

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland residents are invited to take part in a telephone townhall meeting today, which is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.

Mayor Frank Jackson and Chief of Police Calvin Williams will discuss the latest on the city’s coronavirus recovery plans, public safety efforts and more.

Residents are welcome to ask questions or express concerns during the call.

To register, visit www.Clevelandohio.gov/TeleTownhall

If you are unable to participate but would like to listen in, head over to the City of Cleveland page where the call will be livestreamed.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral