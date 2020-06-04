LIVE: Cleveland mayor hosting telephone townhall meeting to discuss COVID-19 and public safety

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland residents are invited to take part in a telephone townhall meeting today, which is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.

Mayor Frank Jackson and Chief of Police Calvin Williams will discuss the latest on the city’s coronavirus recovery plans, public safety efforts and more.

Residents are welcome to ask questions or express concerns during the call.

To register, visit www.Clevelandohio.gov/TeleTownhall.

If you are unable to participate but would like to listen in, head over to the City of Cleveland page where the call will be livestreamed.