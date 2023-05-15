CLEVELAND (WJW) – City Councilman Brian Kazy says Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration dropped the ball, and as a result, thousands of constituents could be faced with significantly higher electric bills this summer.

“We gave them the authority to opt out of the NOPEC contract, to go out for RF bid, to go out for RFP for new energy aggregator. And as of today, they still haven’t introduced legislation in selecting an aggregator,” Kazy said.

Kazy, who represents Ward 16 on the city’s west side, says in the past, the city would buy its energy in bulk in order to get the best rates for residents, small business owners and city-owned facilities.

However, last year, he says the city chose to end their relationship with one of the largest aggregators or suppliers, NOPEC, then missed a deadline to find a new supplier.

So, current FirstEnergy customers who do not have a third-party supplier will have no other choice but to pay skyrocketing rates.

“They knew that this was coming last year, they knew they didn’t have an aggregator come Jan. 1, 2023 because they wanted us to opt out of the contract. So, what have they been waiting on? I don’t know why they’ve waited,” Kazy said.

Here’s an example of what residents and business owners can expect.

The standard FirstEnergy price will jump from roughly 6-cents per kilowatt hour in May to 12.4 cents in June. A single electric bill that was an average of $45 can go up to $95 or even higher.

“It’s the council who’s picking up the bulk of the phone calls and we’re the ones who are trying to explain it to our residents and our customers, our non-CPP customers, just to try to be patient,” Kazy said.

Council members are still working with Mayor Bibb’s administration to try to get this rectified sooner than later.

A council meeting was scheduled for Monday night and the administration was expected to unveil new legislation to be fast-tracked through committees to give residents and businesses the best deal possible before summer.

City officials released the following statement:

We regret that the administration was not able to issue a community choice electricity aggregation program RFP earlier this year. However, we have been successful in selecting a competitively priced program and look forward to working with city council members during the next few weeks to ensure residents have that program in place by August. We strongly believe the administration’s selected program, with approval from Council, will provide longer-term cost savings with a stable product that accommodates all eligible FirstEnergy customers and small businesses with competitively priced options.