Cleveland residents can now opt-in to new curbside recycling program

The video above is from a previous report.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland residents can now sign up for the city’s new bi-weekly curbside recycling program.

City officials say it’s part of an initiative to limit curbside recycling contamination, drop costs and improve waste collection in the city.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the FOX 8 I-Team revealed that Cleveland’s recycling was still going to a landfill.

Anyone who wants to join the curbside program must sign up by October 22 with an opt-in form or by calling 216-664-3030.

Anyone taking part in the program will have to agree to these guidelines:

Carts should be set out no earlier than noon the day before collection

Carts should be removed no later than noon the day after collection

Carts should be placed 2-3 feet apart with the metal bar facing the street

Carts should not be marked, painted or otherwise altered by residents

All material set out for recycling must be in the blue recycling cart

(no materials are accepted outside of carts, with the exception of bulk and yard waste)

City officials say anyone who signs up in the first 90 days will help them establish routing plans. Blue recycling carts will be removed from anyone who doesn’t sign up.

Bulk collection is also moving to bi-weekly before becoming an appointment-based program.

Starting August 9, the Department of Public Works, Division of Waste Collection will once again issue citations for waste collection and recycling violations.

More than a year ago, the I-Team discovered the city was sending all of its recycling to a landfill. Earlier this month, the team found out that nothing had changed.