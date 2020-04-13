Cleveland reports four new coronavirus cases, two fatalities

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released its latest numbers on the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday.

The department said it was notified of four more confirmed cases to bring the total number in Cleveland residents to 318. There were also two new fatalities: a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s. The total number of deaths from coronavirus in Cleveland is five.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Department of Public Utilities

As a reminder, the drinking water is safe. While business is operating as normal, the Public Utilities Building is closed to the public. Cleveland Water and Cleveland Public Power have temporarily stopped disconnection of residential services for non-payment. Cleveland Water customers should call 216-664-3130 and Cleveland Public Power customers should call 216-664-4600 for service restoration.

Cleveland Water Pollution Control (WPC) Customer Service lobby remains open to the public to purchase permits and review maps. The WPC office at 12302 Kirby Ave. is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Report emergencies 24/7 by calling 216-664-2513.

To date:

CPP has reconnected 80 total customers

CWD has reconnected 879 total customers

Cleveland Water customers can make payments and manage their account at myclevelandwater.com, by calling 216-664-3130. Questions can be submitted via the inquiry form at clevelandwater.com/ask-a-question. CPP customers can make payments and manage their account at cpp.org. Inquiries and questions can be submitted via www.cpp.org/Contact

Cleveland Water and CPP customers may also use the dropbox located at 1201 Lakeside. Please include name and account number along with payment. Multiple accounts must be on separate checks.

Reminder: Division of Waste Collection April Bulk Pick-up Suspended

Using automated waste collection vehicles reduces the exposure to COVID-19 which can remain on various surfaces for a long period of time. Additionally, social distancing for the safety of crews becomes possible with reducing crew size down to just one driver in many instances. The City of Cleveland has suspended April bulk pick up to protect the workers providing this service.

Proper Set-Out Reminder: The City of Cleveland requires all solid waste bagged and in City of Cleveland supplied Black waste containers. Recycling material must be clean and loose in the City of Cleveland provided Blue container. All material must fit within your City of Cleveland provided containers. Please do not sit loose waste outside of the city provided containers.

All eligible residences received waste and recycle containers. If they do not have one, they need to report it stolen, then call waste collection at 216-664-3711. They will provide guidance on how to obtain service and avoid a citation until a new container is obtained.