Cleveland reports 59 new coronavirus cases Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 24,816 reported cases in Cleveland and 255 fatalities.

As of today, there have been 952,306 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 16,749 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 4 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Cleveland’s coronavirus vaccine rollout continues, as seen below: