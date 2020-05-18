Cleveland reports 33 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported two more deaths in the city from coronavirus on Monday. The deceased were in their 60s and 90s. This bring the total number of coronavirus fatalities in Cleveland to 43.

The health department also said there are 33 more confirmed cases of the virus. They range in age from infant to in their 90s. So far, 1,200 people in Cleveland have tested positive for the COVID-19.

Also on Monday, Mayor Frank Jackson said the Cleveland Division of Police will continue to respond to calls for violations of the health orders. Over the weekend, there 28 calls about mass gatherings at residences and businesses. The Cleveland Department of Health visited four establishments and issued them letters.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland here:

West Side Market Scaffolding Installation on May 21, 2020

The City of Cleveland Division of Architecture and Site Development will be conducting a masonry assessment and making repairs to the West Side Market clock tower. For the public’s safety, protective scaffolding will be erected over the sidewalks on the Lorain Avenue and W. 25th Street sides of the clock tower on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Sidewalk and Market access will be maintained.

Grab and Go Meals for Youth at Recreation Centers

The City of Cleveland continues to work with its partner, the Children’s Hunger Alliance, to offer grab and go meals outside of the recreation centers. There have been 8,137 meals distributed from when the service began on March 21 through May 16.

National EMS Week

Mayor Jackson and Director of Public Safety, Michael McGrath announce the Cleveland Department of Public Safety and Division of EMS will celebrate National EMS Week 2020, the week of May 17-23, 2020. President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week in 1974 to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our communities. The event, sponsored by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) partnering with the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), is celebrated annually.

The Division of EMS will be celebrating their employees throughout the week. The City encourages residents to celebrate National EMS Week 2020 and their important work! #EMSweek