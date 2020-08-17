Cleveland reports 22 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths

(Watch our story about a Cleveland firefighter who died after testing positive for COVID-19 in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported eight more deaths from coronavirus on Monday.

The deceased Cleveland residents range in age from their 50s to their 90s. The total number of coronavirus fatalities in the city stands at 100, according to the health department.

The city also reported 22 more confirmed cases, bringing Cleveland’s total to 4,713 since the pandemic began. The new cases range in age from infant to their 80s.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 109,062 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, resulting in 3,832 fatalities. It’s presumed that 87,764 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, 775 cases, six deaths, 83 hospitalizations and 15 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

In Cuyahoga County, there have been 14,418 cases and 528 people have died from the virus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

