Cleveland reports 179 new coronavirus cases Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Saturday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 21,962 reported cases and 206 fatalities in the city.

As of today, there have been 821,507 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 10,135 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 1 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.