Cleveland reports 16 new coronavirus cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the city Monday evening.

The department was notified of 16 more confirmed cases in city residents, bringing Cleveland‘s total to 5,373. The new cases range in age from under 10 to in their 70s.

CDPH said it is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms.

There have been 148 COVID-19 fatalities in Cleveland.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 145,165 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, resulting in the deaths of 4,623 Ohioans. It is presumed that 123,423 people have recovered.

