Cleveland removing former councilman’s name from rec center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Cleveland is removing a former councilman’s name from a recreation center after he was convicted of corruption charges.

A federal jury in Akron convicted former Cleveland Ward 4 Councilman Ken Johnson Friday on all 15 counts against him. He was removed from city council later that day.

On Monday, city officials announced on Twitter that his name would be removed from the Kenneth L Johnson Recreation at 9206 Woodland Avenue.

In the Tweet, they said any matters regarding a new name for the facility will require legislation.

The City of Cleveland started the process today of removing former councilman Kenneth L. Johnson’s name from the recreation center at 9206 Woodland Ave. Any matters regarding a new name for the facility will require legislation. pic.twitter.com/Y4GWpREarn — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) August 2, 2021

Johnson was arrested by federal agents at his Buckeye-Shaker home in February. The arrest came as part of the 15-count indictment surrounding misuse of funds and conspiracy.

The indictment issued by a federal grand jury in Cleveland listed charges including conspiracy to commit theft from a federal program, aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns, tampering with a witness and falsification of records during a federal investigation.