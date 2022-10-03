CLEVELAND (WJW) – Just this past February, Cleveland city residents complained of a slow response to snow removal in the west side neighborhood.

Hundreds of complaints prompted city leaders to make some changes.

Monday morning, the city’s municipal services and properties committee listened to the Department of Public Works’ plan on snow removal for the 2022-2023 winter season.

The testing of equipment and training new drivers is set to begin this month.

Officials say, for frontline equipment, they have 60-tandem and single axle trucks with salt spreaders. They also have 11 road graters, 13 pick-up trucks with plows and salt spreaders.

In cases of heavy snow events, other city departments including Cleveland Water vehicles will be activated to hit the roads.

There will be 112 units around the clock.

DPW leaders say the city has been using outdated routes more than 20-years old, that may have contributed to some of the delays.

They say the need to adapt route optimization is long overdue.

“Route optimization doesn’t fix everything, but it does give another tool in our arsenal to be able to provide more efficient service delivery and when we see that is when we transition from the main streets to the residential streets. Give that service delivery a little better than we have before.”

Recent DPW budget increases will allow for the hiring of more than 100 additional seasonal staffing.

The committee was answering some tough questions from councilmembers who have seen constituents move out of the city due to lax public safety services.

“When those citizens compare the contrast in services right across their borders with these other cities, and they can’t get out of their homes in two, three and four days because the snow has got them in and their cars are being stuck on the street, unacceptable,” one councilmember said.