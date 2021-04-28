Cleveland releases guidelines for outdoor restaurant spaces

**Watch the video above for our previous report on Cleveland’s outdoor dining program.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland has established guidelines and regulations for businesses to use private parking lots, streets and on-street parking areas as outdoor restaurant spaces.

According to the city, this move is part of Mayor Frank Jackson’s ReStart CLE plan, which provides restaurants with additional dining space that allows them to safely operate.

City officials say that businesses will need to acquire a Temporary Expansion Area (TEA) permit for outdoor dining.

According to the city, expanded patio enclosure areas must contain the appropriate protection between the patio area and vehicular traffic. The structure must be removable at the end of business hours (if necessary) or after any designated period approved as part of the application.

TEA permits will be valid through Nov. 1, 2021, unless terminated earlier or revoked.

Click here to learn more about the TEA permit application process, outdoor dining and public space typologies and outdoor dining guidelines and regulations.