Cleveland ready for NBA All-Star tip-off

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland is getting ready to return to the center of the sports world when NBA All-Star 2022 rolls into Ohio.

The 3-day event kicks off Friday, Feb. 18.

24 of the NBA’s star players will play in an exhibition game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse that weekend.

The NBA is also celebrating its 75th anniversary season.

Wednesday, organizers will talk about what’s coming during the big event.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will join representatives from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Destination Cleveland and the Ohio Department of Development for a question-and-answer session on the festivities.

FOX8.com will stream the event and provide live updates.

The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t have any starters in the game however, guard Darius Garland will represent the team as a reserve.

Here’s a list of starters for the Feb. 20 game:

LeBron James , of the Los Angeles Lakers

, of the Los Angeles Lakers Kevin Durant , of the Brooklyn Nets

, of the Brooklyn Nets Stephen Curry , of the Golden State Warriors

, of the Golden State Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo , of the Milwaukee Bucks

, of the Milwaukee Bucks Nikola Jokic , of the Denver Nuggets

, of the Denver Nuggets DeMar DeRozan , of the Chicago Bulls

, of the Chicago Bulls Ja Morant , of the Memphis Grizzlies

, of the Memphis Grizzlies Joel Embiid , of the Philadelphia 76ers

, of the Philadelphia 76ers Andrew Wiggins , of the Golden State Warriors

, of the Golden State Warriors Trae Young, of the Atlanta Hawks

The 2021 NFL Draft held in Cleveland was touted as a success for the city.