CLEVELAND (WJW) — A local rapper who recently pleaded guilty to selling sex was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Dawud Sami, 43, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a fourth-degree felony count of promoting prostitution, court records show. A judge on Monday sentenced him to eight months in prison.

The rapper and music producer born Thomas Bradford and known as “Officially GP” — or “Officially Got Paper” — was indicted in January on six counts that also included human trafficking and compelling prostitution. Those five other charges were dropped, court records show.

Sami operated Red Karpet Entertainment along East 185th Street in Cleveland, according to a previous news release from Attorney General Dave Yost.

Tipsters told Cuyahoga County authorities that Sami operated a human trafficking ring and advertised sex for sale online. An investigation found he branded his victims with “Red Karpet” tattoos, and allegedly used the illicit proceeds to buy multiple luxury car and a house, using his victims’ identities, authorities said.

Sami referred to himself as a “pimp” in his music videos, court documents show.

“I think what’s so shocking and alarming to our unit about this case is just his brazenness and bragging about it in open forum,” an undercover agent working with Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force told the FOX 8 I-Team. “There was always the threat of violence to the victims and he’s a physically intimidating person.”