Cleveland Rape Crisis Center to open facility for human trafficking survivors

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center announced plans to open a drop-in center to help survivors of human trafficking.

According to a release, the center is expected to be open in early 2021 in Glenville, on the city’s east side.

The rape crisis center said the facility will help address the two most common types of human trafficking: sex and labor. It will provide intensive onsite services to victims by providing the following:



• Basic Needs – clothing, hygiene, food and daytime shelter

• Trauma Recovery – mental health counseling, addiction rehabilitation and victim

advocacy

• Self-Sufficiency – workforce training, life and parent coaching

As a result of the trauma caused by traffickers, victims often face extraordinary barriers to

access basic care.

“This drop-in center will provide a safe haven for human trafficking survivors, both youths and

adults,” Sondra Miller, president & CEO of Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, said in the release. “Whether

someone needs lunch or wants to learn about addiction rehabilitation services, the drop-in

center will be available, at no cost, to the survivor. Regardless of age, gender identity, sexual

orientation, race, income, ability, immigration status or religion, we’re here for you.”

Related video, below: U.S. Marshals find missing children in Cuyahoga County

READ MORE HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: