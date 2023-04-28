CLEVELAND (WJW) – A new list ranks the top cities most impacted by mosquitoes, fleas and ticks and Cleveland is in the top 10.
The data was put together by a TruGreen study, a pest control company.
“This year, we have observed shifts in weather and temperature as they stray from traditional patterns, bringing a number of storms and other inclement weather, with predictions indicating a wet spring season ahead,” said Brian Feldman, Senior Director of Technical Operations at TruGreen. “This could potentially mean a buggier spring and summer for us all. Mosquitoes and ticks in particular thrive in warm, damp environments.”
Damp weather is what the FOX 8 Weather team is forecasting for the next week.
And the warmth? That’s coming too.
Here’s the top 10 list:
- Los Angeles, CA
- Houston, TX
- Dallas-Fort Worth, TX
- Atlanta, GA
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota, FL
- Detroit, MI
- Cleveland-Akron, OH
- Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL
- Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN
- Pittsburgh, PA
The list results came from data gathered from January 1 2022 through December 31, 2022.