CLEVELAND (WJW) – A new list ranks the top cities most impacted by mosquitoes, fleas and ticks and Cleveland is in the top 10.

The data was put together by a TruGreen study, a pest control company.

“This year, we have observed shifts in weather and temperature as they stray from traditional patterns, bringing a number of storms and other inclement weather, with predictions indicating a wet spring season ahead,” said Brian Feldman, Senior Director of Technical Operations at TruGreen. “This could potentially mean a buggier spring and summer for us all. Mosquitoes and ticks in particular thrive in warm, damp environments.”

Damp weather is what the FOX 8 Weather team is forecasting for the next week.

And the warmth? That’s coming too.

TruGreen Releases 2023 List of Top U.S. Buggiest Cities.

Here’s the top 10 list:

Los Angeles, CA

Houston, TX

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Atlanta, GA

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota, FL

Detroit, MI

Cleveland-Akron, OH

Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL

Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN

Pittsburgh, PA

The list results came from data gathered from January 1 2022 through December 31, 2022.