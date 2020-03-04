Cleveland ranked one of America’s best cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - It's probably no surprise to people in Northeast Ohio, but Cleveland is getting national recognition for one of the best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

The St. Patrick's Day parade has been celebrated in Cleveland since 1842, according to parade organizers.

Cleveland is ranked 9th overall according to a 2020 analysis from WalletHub.

They rank cities according to metrics like traditions, costs, safety and accessibility and weather.

They also take into consideration the Irish population.

Chicago is the overall winner, followed by Boston and Philadelphia.

Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day Parade kicks off at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.

