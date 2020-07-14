Cleveland ranked most stressed city in America

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A new WalletHub study ranks Cleveland as the most stressed city in America.

WalletHub compared 180 cities across 42 key metrics.

The metrics include job security, poverty rates, divorce rates, health, crime, and average amount of sleep per night.

Cleveland scored the highest accumulative total in all the cities examined.

Cleveland ranked high in several areas, including poverty rate and divorce rate.

Detroit comes in as the second most stressed city in America.

Akron comes in 12th most stressed. Toledo is ranked 13th.

Cincinnati is 19th.

Columbus fares as the best city in Ohio – ranked 75 out of 180.

The least stressed city on the list is Lincoln, Nebraska.

Read the full report here.

