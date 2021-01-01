Cleveland Public Works and Port Control hiring for snow removal vehicle operators

Cars driving on snow in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Public Works and Port Control are looking for snow removal vehicle operators to help keep the roads clear this winter.

The following qualifications are required for the seasonal position:

High School Diploma or GED

Valid Commercial Drivers’ License (CDL) Type B with Air Brake Endorsement

Good driving record.

To learn more about the job opening and how to apply, click here.

