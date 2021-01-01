Cleveland Public Works and Port Control hiring for snow removal vehicle operators

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Public Works and Port Control are looking for snow removal vehicle operators to help keep the roads clear this winter.
The following qualifications are required for the seasonal position:
- High School Diploma or GED
- Valid Commercial Drivers’ License (CDL) Type B with Air Brake Endorsement
- Good driving record.
To learn more about the job opening and how to apply, click here.
