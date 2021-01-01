Cleveland Public Works and Port Control hiring for snow removal vehicle operators

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cars driving on snow in Cleveland

Cars driving on snow in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Public Works and Port Control are looking for snow removal vehicle operators to help keep the roads clear this winter.

The following qualifications are required for the seasonal position:

  • High School Diploma or GED
  • Valid Commercial Drivers’ License (CDL) Type B with Air Brake Endorsement
  • Good driving record.

To learn more about the job opening and how to apply, click here.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

continue reading override