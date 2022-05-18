CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Public Theatre announced they are canceling the rest of the performances of “Candlelight Hypothesis Workshop” due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Detroit-Shoreway group said in a statement they are taking the precaution out of an abundance of caution for the “health and safety” of all involved in the show, including the audience. The announcement comes as the Ohio Hospital Association reports about 600 people are hospitalized with COVID in the state.

Those who have already purchased tickets to the canceled performances are going to be contacted directly by the theatre.

Those with questions can reach out directly to the box office at 216-631-2727, extension 501. The theatre said their Station Hope event is still taking place Saturday.

“This project has had a long journey and I am so proud of this production and the impact it has had on so many even in this short run. And … the journey is not yet done — stay tuned,” Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan said in an Instagram statement.

Find out more about the show and the theater company right here.

