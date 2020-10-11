Cleveland Public Power reports outages in Old Brooklyn, other west side neighborhoods affected

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Public Power has reported a power outage in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

The company reported on its Twitter page 12 minutes after 9 p.m. that the problem should be “worked out soon.”

POWER OUTAGE UPDATE: Crews are on scene. Primary wires are the problem. They should have it worked out soon. @CityofCleveland — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) October 11, 2020

But other parts of Cleveland’s west side have gone dark as well. The FOX 8 I-Team reports that several city council members are saying that Tremont, Ohio City, parts of Lorain, Detroit-Shoreway and more are also affected.

Cleveland Public Power says it is checking into a power outage in old brooklyn…some city leaders also reporting power out in several other west side neighborhoods — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) October 11, 2020

