Cleveland Public Power reports outages in Old Brooklyn, other west side neighborhoods affected

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Public Power has reported a power outage in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

The company reported on its Twitter page 12 minutes after 9 p.m. that the problem should be “worked out soon.”

But other parts of Cleveland’s west side have gone dark as well. The FOX 8 I-Team reports that several city council members are saying that Tremont, Ohio City, parts of Lorain, Detroit-Shoreway and more are also affected.

