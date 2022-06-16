CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Public Power alerted Thursday that some customers were facing brownouts.

The brownouts and low voltage are due to the weather, CPP says. They say crews are working to resolve the issue.

CPP has not said how many people are dealing with the issue. According to CPP, the company serves over 80,000 homes and businesses.

“We suggest that residents consider relocating to @CityofCleveland cooling centers,” CPP said in a tweet.

A brownout is caused by high electricity demand that is near or above a utility’s production capacity. When this happens, the utility may reduce the flow of electricity to prevent a blackout.

Temperatures in the Cleveland area will be in the 90s Thursday.