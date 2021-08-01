Cleveland Public Library vaccine clinics open this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Public Library is hosting COVID vaccine clinics at select neighborhood branches.

In partnership with Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services, Inc., the library will host clinics at the following locations:

Rockport Branch: Monday, August 2 from 10 a.m. to noon

Glenville Branch: Wednesday, August 4 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Memorial-Nottingham Branch: Friday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to noon

Rice Branch: Monday, August 9 from 10 a.m. to noon

Harvard-Lee Branch: Wednesday, August 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The library says that Clevelanders who get the shot can win bus passes, gift cards, and other prizes.

Also, if you’re a Managed Plan Medicaid member, 18+, and getting your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll get a $100 gift card.

The clinics are free and open to residents 18 and over. Registration is preferred.

Call (216) 231-7700 and select option 2 to make an appointment.