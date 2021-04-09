Cleveland Public Library to reopen on Saturdays for walk-ins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Most locations of the Cleveland Public Library will have Saturday hours again starting tomorrow.

The library says that starting April 10 they are going back to their walk-in Saturday hours from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. while still offering curbside, walk-up services and by mail.

West Park, Woodland, and Jefferson branches are temporarily closed for construction.

The library says it requires visitors to wear face coverings, maintain social distance and limit their visits to one hour and 15 minutes to ensure everyone has access to the library.

The library closed its doors in November 2020 except for curbside and walk-up services due to coronavirus concerns but reopened in February for walk-ins Monday through Friday.