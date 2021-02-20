Cleveland Public Library to reopen most branches for walk-in visits

**RELATED VIDEO: Watch when the downtown library re-opened during the summer**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Those of us who missed visiting the library to pick up a book or peruse through the latest selections, can soon step inside most Cleveland Public Library branches.

Related Content Cuyahoga County Public Library reopens for walk-in visits Monday

Since Nov. 21, all library branches were closed to people expect for pick-up and walk-up due to coronavirus concerns. Now starting Monday, most locations will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The West Park, Woodland and Jefferson branches are set to continue on with curbside and walk-up options only. Construction is starting for these spots on April 2. Also, The Public Administration Building downtown is going to stay closed at this time because of City Hall’s limited hours.

Anyone entering a library building is required to wear a mask and is only allowed to stay for up to an hour and 15 minutes.