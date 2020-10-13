Cleveland Public Library offers in-person academic assistance to local students

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Online learning presents challenges for students and parents alike this fall, and the Cleveland Public Library is now offering a way to help.

The Safe Center for Online Learning opened today at the Rockport Branch, 4421 West 140th Street, allowing students to get help with assignments along with access to school supplies and computers.

Best Buy and The Clubhouse Network gave the library a $20,000 grant for the program, which is being held in the library’s Best Buy Teen Tech Center room.

“The Safe Center for Online Learning (SCOL) space will offer children academic assistance and take the pressure off parents who are struggling to balance work and at home learning,” said supervisor Jill Pappenhagen in a statement. “Whether a child is homeschooled, lacks internet access, or simply needs a quiet atmosphere, the Best Buy Teen Tech Center is open to them.”

Students must be in at least sixth grade to participate.

Participants are allowed one to two sessions per day, which run in 2-hour slots at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. A Saturday session is offered at 10 a.m.

Registration is required, and people can sign up right here.

