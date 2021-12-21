Cleveland Public Library closing buildings to public starting Dec. 27

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Public Library announced plans to close their buildings to the public soon due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The library system said in a statement that “out of an abundance of care” they are moving back to curbside and walk-up services only starting Monday, Dec. 27. They did not say how long the change would last.

The curbside service is only available at certain locations, but walk-up is at all. Those who wish to make returns can do so at location book drops.

Find out more about opening a free library card for access to CPL’s catalog right here.

