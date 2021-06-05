Cleveland Public Library celebrates groundbreaking event at new Hough library branch location

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Community leaders gathered today for a groundbreaking ceremony at a new Cleveland Public Library branch location.

This morning at 10:30, the library celebrated the beginning of construction on the new Hough branch at E. 66th Street and Lexington Avenue.

The library says the project is part of their 10-year plan to build or renovate branch libraries.

Moody Nolan architects, who drew inspiration for the branch from the mythical Sankofa bird in Africa, designed the building with an improved children’s area, moveable workstations, meeting rooms, and an outdoor space.