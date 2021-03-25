Cleveland Power of Sport Summit to be held in conjunction with NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A three-day summit focusing on the power of sport in creating positive change and fostering diversity, equity and inclusion will be held in conjunction with the NFL Draft in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Power of Sport Summit will be held at Progressive Field from April 29 to May 1.

The goal is for attendees to explore new ideas, embrace difference and enact positive change in communities, according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

“This was the opportunity we have to use the event we have in Cleveland with the NFL Draft to explore these important societal ideas and see if we can be part of the change and part of the movement toward a more fair and equitable world,” said Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Vice President of Administration and Development Rachael Stentz-Baugher.

The event will be free and open to the public and will feature workshops, exhibits and panel discussions throughout the ballpark. This event will be socially distant with both in-person and virtual components, including through streaming.

“We’re bringing together speakers and leaders and activists and experts and athletes and front office staff from all over the country to talk about the power of sports to bring people together,” Stentz-Baugher said.

Since both the 86th annual NFL draft and the three-day summit is set to take place Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1, The City of Cleveland says drivers can expect road closures and parking restrictions.

The restrictions will be in place in the following areas from Thursday, April 29 at 6:30 a.m. until Sunday, May 2 at 4 a.m.:

The Summit is being hosted by Velocity, a Greater Cleveland Sports Commission initiative to maximize the community impact of large sports events being held in Cleveland.