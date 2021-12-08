Cleveland Power of Sport Summit returns in 2022

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Power of Sport Summit will be back Feb. 18 to Feb. 20 at the Cleveland Metropolitan Conference Center, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced on Wednesday.

The event focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion in sports as a catalyst for change.

It will coincide with the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. A schedule of events has not been released.

🚨 Cleveland Power of Sport Summit p/b @KeyBank & @FirstEnergyCorp is BACK!



Join us Feb. 18-20 during one of the biggest sporting events to come to our city 🏀 Visit https://t.co/S2lg4PVOF3 to register!#CleSportSummit #PowerOfSport #Cleveland #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/uAFm0t6JRr — Cleveland Power of Sport Summit (@clesportsummit) December 8, 2021

“Our goal is to capitalize on the success of last year’s event, and we feel the NBA has an incredible platform to help extend the impact of the Summit given its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

“Our organization has always viewed sports as a vehicle to enact change and advance important social issues in our community, and we look forward to creating more meaningful discussion and programs that showcase the power of sport for years to come.”

The summit is free and open to the public. Registration is required and available online.