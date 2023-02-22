CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police says a postal worker found a man who had been shot multiple times.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 1:15 in the 1400 block of East 81st St.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body.

The medical examiner identified him Wednesday as Terry Chandler, 25.

The postal worker told police they heard gunfire and then found the victim.

Witnesses said they saw an SUV fleeing the area, but police released no further information.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.