Multiple suspects wanted in connection to crimes committed during violent protests downtown

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help identifying multiple suspects wanted in connection to the violent protests in downtown on May 30.

The department says the group of men seen in the photos and video below are accused of rioting and arson offenses.

Police are also trying to find a female suspect accused of vandalism and theft, which also happened on the day of the violent protests.

You can see photos and video of her below. She has a bat in her hand and appears to be trying to break a window. She is also captured running out of a store that was looted with items in her hand.

Police are continuing to search for individuals who committed acts of violence on that day. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

You can also upload photos and videos to https://ClevelandOHPD.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2020protest in order to share evidence that may assist law enforcement.

